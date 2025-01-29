Piramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 63.6% YoY

Piramal Pharma reported a 12.54% increase in revenue for Q3 2025, despite a significant 63.6% decrease in profit, which stood at 3.68 crore against a revenue of 2204.22 crore.

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Piramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Piramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025:Piramal Pharma declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a complex financial landscape. The company's topline experienced a positive growth of 12.54% year-over-year, yet the profit saw a dramatic decline of 63.6% year-over-year, amounting to 3.68 crore. The revenue for the quarter reached 2204.22 crore, highlighting a contrast in performance metrics.

In comparison to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.67%, while profit fell sharply by 83.71%. This raises concerns regarding the company’s profitability amidst increasing operational costs.

Advertisement

The

Pirmal Pharma Q3 Results

also noted that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a marginal decline of 0.59% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 6.2% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 5.66% compared to the previous quarter and a staggering 76.61% year-over-year. Such a decline underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 0.03, which represents a significant decrease of 85.71% year-over-year, further reflecting the company’s struggle to convert revenue into profit.

Advertisement

Piramal Pharma has had a turbulent stock performance recently, delivering a -9.28% return over the past week, while managing a more positive 25.73% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -17.92%, suggesting a concerning trend for investors.

As of now, Piramal Pharma has a market capitalization of 28,857.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 307.9 and a low of 114.35, highlighting significant volatility in its stock price.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of six analysts covering the company, three have issued a Buy rating, and three have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite recent challenges.

Advertisement

Piramal Pharma Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2204.222241.75-1.67%1958.57+12.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total556.24559.53-0.59%523.78+6.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.81192.22+2.39%186.32+5.63%
Total Operating Expense2063.292092.36-1.39%1356.01+52.16%
Operating Income140.93149.39-5.66%602.56-76.61%
Net Income Before Taxes66.8120.12-44.39%19.36+245.04%
Net Income3.6822.59-83.71%10.11-63.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030.17-82.35%0.21-85.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPiramal Pharma Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 63.6% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.68Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2204.22Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts