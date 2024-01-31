Piramal Pharma revenue up 14% at ₹1,959 crore in Q3

New Delhi: Piramal Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14% year-on-year rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,959 crore in the December ended quarter (Q3FY24), driven by strong performance across its verticals. Net profit was at ₹10.11 crore, a turnaround from the net loss recorded in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹330 crore, up 94% year-on-year (YoY), with Ebitda margin at 17%. Margin improvement was the result of operational leverage, reduced costs of raw materials and energy, cost-efficiency measures, and initiatives aimed at operational excellence.

“…Our CDMO business is delivering healthy growth with robust order inflows, especially for differentiated offerings and innovation-related work," said Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma. “Our inhalation anaesthesia portfolio is registering good volume growth in our key market of the US and is also seeing increasing traction in RoW (rest of the world) markets. Our India consumer healthcare business is delivering steady growth driven by our power brands and contributions from new product launches."

The company has three business verticals – contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), complex hospital generics (CHG), and India consumer healthcare (ICH). The CDMO segment saw a 12% year-on-year revenue growth, largely driven by new orders in commercial manufacturing of patented molecules. The company emphasized ongoing improvements in the profitability of its CDMO business, thanks to revenue growth, normalization of raw material costs, and cost-saving initiatives.

“Recent order inflows have had a higher quotient of innovation-related work with good demand for our differentiated offerings. During the quarter we also received our first integrated anti-body drug conjugate (ADC) order involving monoclonal antibodies. Three sites involved – Lexington, Grangemouth, and Yapan," the company said in an exchange filing.

CHG division reported a 12% year-on-year revenue increase, driven by robust sales growth in the US inhalation anaesthesia portfolio and rising demand in international markets. Piramal Pharma also launched three new injectable products in the US and Europe during the quarter and is developing a pipeline of 25 new products targeting a market opportunity of over $2 billion.

The India consumer healthcare business also saw a 12% YoY increase in revenue, backed by strategic investments in media and trade spending. The segment's power brands - Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol, and I-range - accounted for 41% of the segment's total sales. E-commerce sales grew by 17% from the previous year, contributing 16% to the segment’s revenue.

“We are also working on multiple initiatives in the areas of water conservation, responsible waste disposal, gender diversity, employee safety, sustainable supply chain and community development. We look forward to continuing our momentum in Q4 and ending the financial year on a positive note," Piramal added.

