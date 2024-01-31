Piramal Pharma revenue up 14% at ₹1,959 crore in Q3
Piramal Pharma launched three new injectable products in the US and Europe during the quarter and is developing a pipeline of 25 new products targeting a market opportunity of over $2 billion
New Delhi: Piramal Pharma Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14% year-on-year rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,959 crore in the December ended quarter (Q3FY24), driven by strong performance across its verticals. Net profit was at ₹10.11 crore, a turnaround from the net loss recorded in the same period last year.