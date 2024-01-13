Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.47% YOY

Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.47% YOY

Livemint

Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.97% YoY & profit increased by 66.47% YoY

Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Plastiblends India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.97% & the profit increased by 66.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.34% and the profit decreased by 30.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 8.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.39% q-o-q and increased by 99.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.01% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered 3.92% return in the last 1 week, 76.74% return in the last 6 months, and 15.74% YTD return.

Currently, Plastiblends India has a market cap of 884.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 358 & 138.55 respectively.

Plastiblends India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue197.12210.46-6.34%186.02+5.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.989.74+2.48%9.22+8.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.873.86+0.23%4.27-9.26%
Total Operating Expense189.77199.89-5.06%182.33+4.08%
Operating Income7.3510.57-30.39%3.69+99.19%
Net Income Before Taxes9.0112.78-29.47%4.72+90.97%
Net Income6.619.53-30.61%3.97+66.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.543.67-30.79%1.53+66.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹197.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.