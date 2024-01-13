Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.47% YOY

Plastiblends India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.97% & the profit increased by 66.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.34% and the profit decreased by 30.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 8.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.39% q-o-q and increased by 99.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.01% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered 3.92% return in the last 1 week, 76.74% return in the last 6 months, and 15.74% YTD return.

Currently, Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹884.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹358 & ₹138.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plastiblends India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 197.12 210.46 -6.34% 186.02 +5.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.98 9.74 +2.48% 9.22 +8.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.87 3.86 +0.23% 4.27 -9.26% Total Operating Expense 189.77 199.89 -5.06% 182.33 +4.08% Operating Income 7.35 10.57 -30.39% 3.69 +99.19% Net Income Before Taxes 9.01 12.78 -29.47% 4.72 +90.97% Net Income 6.61 9.53 -30.61% 3.97 +66.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.54 3.67 -30.79% 1.53 +66.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹197.12Cr

