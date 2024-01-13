Plastiblends India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.47% YOY

Plastiblends India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.97% & the profit increased by 66.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.34% and the profit decreased by 30.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q and increased by 8.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 30.39% q-o-q and increased by 99.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.01% Y-o-Y.
Plastiblends India has delivered 3.92% return in the last 1 week, 76.74% return in the last 6 months, and 15.74% YTD return.
Currently, Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹884.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹358 & ₹138.55 respectively.
Plastiblends India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|197.12
|210.46
|-6.34%
|186.02
|+5.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.98
|9.74
|+2.48%
|9.22
|+8.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.87
|3.86
|+0.23%
|4.27
|-9.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|189.77
|199.89
|-5.06%
|182.33
|+4.08%
|Operating Income
|7.35
|10.57
|-30.39%
|3.69
|+99.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.01
|12.78
|-29.47%
|4.72
|+90.97%
|Net Income
|6.61
|9.53
|-30.61%
|3.97
|+66.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.54
|3.67
|-30.79%
|1.53
|+66.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹197.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!