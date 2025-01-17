Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025:Plastiblends India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 6.47% & the profit increased by 1.51% YoY. Profit at ₹6.71 crore and revenue at ₹184.37 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.53% and the profit increased by 6.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 26.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.58 for Q3 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered -2.99% return in the last 1 week, -22.87% return in the last 6 months and -1.5% YTD return.

Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹625.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.45 & ₹222.5 respectively.

Plastiblends India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 184.37 185.35 -0.53% 197.12 -6.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.65 10.39 +2.5% 9.99 +6.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.88 3.81 +1.84% 3.87 +0.26% Total Operating Expense 176.82 179.38 -1.43% 189.77 -6.82% Operating Income 7.56 5.96 +26.85% 7.35 +2.86% Net Income Before Taxes 9.24 8.29 +11.46% 9.01 +2.55% Net Income 6.71 6.31 +6.34% 6.61 +1.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.58 2.43 +6.17% 2.54 +1.57%