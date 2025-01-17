Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.51% YOY, profit at ₹6.71 crore and revenue at ₹184.37 crore

Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025:Plastiblends India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 6.47% & the profit increased by 1.51% YoY. Profit at ₹6.71 crore and revenue at ₹184.37 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.53% and the profit increased by 6.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.58 for Q3 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.
Plastiblends India has delivered -2.99% return in the last 1 week, -22.87% return in the last 6 months and -1.5% YTD return.
Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹625.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.45 & ₹222.5 respectively.
Plastiblends India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|184.37
|185.35
|-0.53%
|197.12
|-6.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.65
|10.39
|+2.5%
|9.99
|+6.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.88
|3.81
|+1.84%
|3.87
|+0.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|176.82
|179.38
|-1.43%
|189.77
|-6.82%
|Operating Income
|7.56
|5.96
|+26.85%
|7.35
|+2.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.24
|8.29
|+11.46%
|9.01
|+2.55%
|Net Income
|6.71
|6.31
|+6.34%
|6.61
|+1.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.58
|2.43
|+6.17%
|2.54
|+1.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹6.71Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹184.37Cr