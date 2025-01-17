Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.51% YOY, profit at ₹6.71 crore and revenue at ₹184.37 crore

Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.47% YoY & profit increased by 1.51% YoY, profit at 6.71 crore and revenue at 184.37 crore

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Plastiblends India Q3 Results 2025:Plastiblends India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 6.47% & the profit increased by 1.51% YoY. Profit at 6.71 crore and revenue at 184.37 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.53% and the profit increased by 6.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.5% q-o-q & increased by 6.61% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 26.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.86% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is 2.58 for Q3 which increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered -2.99% return in the last 1 week, -22.87% return in the last 6 months and -1.5% YTD return.

Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of 625.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 398.45 & 222.5 respectively.

Plastiblends India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue184.37185.35-0.53%197.12-6.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.6510.39+2.5%9.99+6.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.883.81+1.84%3.87+0.26%
Total Operating Expense176.82179.38-1.43%189.77-6.82%
Operating Income7.565.96+26.85%7.35+2.86%
Net Income Before Taxes9.248.29+11.46%9.01+2.55%
Net Income6.716.31+6.34%6.61+1.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.582.43+6.17%2.54+1.57%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPlastiblends India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.51% YOY, profit at ₹6.71 crore and revenue at ₹184.37 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹184.37Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts