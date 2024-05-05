Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.53% YOY

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.47% YoY & profit increased by 23.53% YoY

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : Plastiblends India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 23.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.91% and the profit increased by 62.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.09% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.13 for Q4 which increased by 23.63% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 2.67% return in last 6 months and -5.32% YTD return.

Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹723.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹358 & ₹164.1 respectively.

Plastiblends India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 198.91 197.12 +0.91% 197.97 +0.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.65 9.98 -3.32% 9.25 +4.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.78 3.87 -2.28% 4.06 -6.85% Total Operating Expense 186.92 189.77 -1.5% 184.24 +1.45% Operating Income 11.99 7.35 +63.09% 13.73 -12.68% Net Income Before Taxes 13.89 9.01 +54.1% 12.13 +14.48% Net Income 10.74 6.61 +62.37% 8.69 +23.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.13 2.54 +62.6% 3.34 +23.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.74Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹198.91Cr

