Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.53% YOY

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : Plastiblends India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 23.53% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.91% and the profit increased by 62.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 63.09% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.13 for Q4 which increased by 23.63% Y-o-Y.
Plastiblends India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 2.67% return in last 6 months and -5.32% YTD return.
Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of ₹723.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹358 & ₹164.1 respectively.
Plastiblends India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|198.91
|197.12
|+0.91%
|197.97
|+0.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.65
|9.98
|-3.32%
|9.25
|+4.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.78
|3.87
|-2.28%
|4.06
|-6.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.92
|189.77
|-1.5%
|184.24
|+1.45%
|Operating Income
|11.99
|7.35
|+63.09%
|13.73
|-12.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.89
|9.01
|+54.1%
|12.13
|+14.48%
|Net Income
|10.74
|6.61
|+62.37%
|8.69
|+23.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.13
|2.54
|+62.6%
|3.34
|+23.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹198.91Cr
