Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.53% YOY

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 23.53% YOY

Livemint

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.47% YoY & profit increased by 23.53% YoY

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live

Plastiblends India Q4 Results Live : Plastiblends India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.47% & the profit increased by 23.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.91% and the profit increased by 62.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.32% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.09% q-o-q & decreased by 12.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.13 for Q4 which increased by 23.63% Y-o-Y.

Plastiblends India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 2.67% return in last 6 months and -5.32% YTD return.

Currently the Plastiblends India has a market cap of 723.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 358 & 164.1 respectively.

Plastiblends India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue198.91197.12+0.91%197.97+0.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.659.98-3.32%9.25+4.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.783.87-2.28%4.06-6.85%
Total Operating Expense186.92189.77-1.5%184.24+1.45%
Operating Income11.997.35+63.09%13.73-12.68%
Net Income Before Taxes13.899.01+54.1%12.13+14.48%
Net Income10.746.61+62.37%8.69+23.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.132.54+62.6%3.34+23.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹198.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.