PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.91% YOY, profit at ₹3.79 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025:PMC Fincorp declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a significant increase in both profit and revenue. The topline increased by 16.51% year-on-year (YoY), with profit rising by 28.91% YoY, amounting to ₹3.79 crore and revenue reaching ₹3.81 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, PMC Fincorp experienced a slight decline in revenue, which fell by 1.3%, and profit decreased by 29.55%. Despite these quarterly comparisons, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company’s operational strategies.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 10.53% YoY, indicating a controlled approach to managing overheads while still investing for growth.

In terms of operational performance, the operating income increased by 7.17% q-o-q and 17.01% YoY, showcasing effective management of operational efficiencies. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, marking a 20% increase YoY.

PMC Fincorp has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.54% return over the last week, a -25.13% return over the past six months, and a -9.44% year-to-date return.

As of now, PMC Fincorp boasts a market capitalization of ₹218.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5.25 and a low of ₹1.89, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

PMC Fincorp Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.81 3.86 -1.3% 3.27 +16.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.21 0.22 -4.55% 0.19 +10.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.37 0.65 -43.08% 0.33 +12.12% Operating Income 3.44 3.21 +7.17% 2.94 +17.01% Net Income Before Taxes 4.74 6.41 -26.05% 2.94 +61.22% Net Income 3.79 5.38 -29.55% 2.94 +28.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.09 -33.33% 0.05 +20%

