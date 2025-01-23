PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.91% YOY, profit at ₹3.79 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025:PMC Fincorp declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a significant increase in both profit and revenue. The topline increased by 16.51% year-on-year (YoY), with profit rising by 28.91% YoY, amounting to 3.79 crore and revenue reaching 3.81 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, PMC Fincorp experienced a slight decline in revenue, which fell by 1.3%, and profit decreased by 29.55%. Despite these quarterly comparisons, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company’s operational strategies.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 10.53% YoY, indicating a controlled approach to managing overheads while still investing for growth.

In terms of operational performance, the operating income increased by 7.17% q-o-q and 17.01% YoY, showcasing effective management of operational efficiencies. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.06, marking a 20% increase YoY.

PMC Fincorp has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.54% return over the last week, a -25.13% return over the past six months, and a -9.44% year-to-date return.

As of now, PMC Fincorp boasts a market capitalization of 218.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 5.25 and a low of 1.89, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

PMC Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.813.86-1.3%3.27+16.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.210.22-4.55%0.19+10.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.370.65-43.08%0.33+12.12%
Operating Income3.443.21+7.17%2.94+17.01%
Net Income Before Taxes4.746.41-26.05%2.94+61.22%
Net Income3.795.38-29.55%2.94+28.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.09-33.33%0.05+20%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.79Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3.81Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
