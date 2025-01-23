PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.91% YOY, profit at ₹3.79 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

PMC Fincorp Q3 Results 2025:PMC Fincorp declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a significant increase in both profit and revenue. The topline increased by 16.51% year-on-year (YoY), with profit rising by 28.91% YoY, amounting to ₹3.79 crore and revenue reaching ₹3.81 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, PMC Fincorp experienced a slight decline in revenue, which fell by 1.3%, and profit decreased by 29.55%. Despite these quarterly comparisons, the overall annual growth reflects positively on the company’s operational strategies.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.55% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 10.53% YoY, indicating a controlled approach to managing overheads while still investing for growth.
In terms of operational performance, the operating income increased by 7.17% q-o-q and 17.01% YoY, showcasing effective management of operational efficiencies. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, marking a 20% increase YoY.
PMC Fincorp has faced challenges in the stock market, delivering a -2.54% return over the last week, a -25.13% return over the past six months, and a -9.44% year-to-date return.
As of now, PMC Fincorp boasts a market capitalization of ₹218.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5.25 and a low of ₹1.89, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.
PMC Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.81
|3.86
|-1.3%
|3.27
|+16.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.21
|0.22
|-4.55%
|0.19
|+10.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.37
|0.65
|-43.08%
|0.33
|+12.12%
|Operating Income
|3.44
|3.21
|+7.17%
|2.94
|+17.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.74
|6.41
|-26.05%
|2.94
|+61.22%
|Net Income
|3.79
|5.38
|-29.55%
|2.94
|+28.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-33.33%
|0.05
|+20%
