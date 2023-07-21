PNB Gilts Q1 results: Company reports strong YoY growth with ₹44,292.87 lakh total Revenue in Q1 FY241 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM IST
PNB Gilts reported unaudited Q1 2023 results with a total revenue of ?44,292.87 lakh, a YoY growth of 27.6%. The company recorded a profit of ?5,787.82 lakh for the quarter.
PNB Gilts Limited, a company listed on the NSE and BSE, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a robust total revenue of ₹44,292.87 lakh, showing a YoY growth of 27.6%. The revenue included interest income, fees and commission income, and gains from securities. Other income contributed ₹4.42 lakh to the total income, resulting in ₹44,297.51 lakh of overall income for the quarter.
