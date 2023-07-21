PNB Gilts Limited, a company listed on the NSE and BSE , reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a robust total revenue of ₹44,292.87 lakh, showing a YoY growth of 27.6%. The revenue included interest income, fees and commission income, and gains from securities. Other income contributed ₹4.42 lakh to the total income, resulting in ₹44,297.51 lakh of overall income for the quarter.

On the expense side, the company reported finance costs of ₹35,617.90 lakh, employee benefits expense of ₹101.71 lakh, and depreciation, amortization, and impairment expenses of ₹378.07 lakh. The total expenses amounted to ₹37,117.58 lakh.

After considering exceptional items and taxes, the company reported a profit of ₹5,787.82 lakh for the quarter. This marked a significant improvement compared to the same quarter last year when the company had a loss of ₹8,89,894 lakh.

Additionally, the statement showed other comprehensive income items that would not be reclassified to profit or loss, such as remeasurements of defined benefit plans and income tax relating to these items. The total amount of such income was ₹5.76 lakh for the quarter.

It is essential to note that the financial results for the previous quarter (31st March 2023) and the corresponding quarter of the previous year (30th June 2022) were audited, whereas the current quarter's results are unaudited.

PNB GILTS More Information

BSE More Information