PNB Gilts Limited, a company listed on the NSE and BSE, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company achieved a robust total revenue of ₹44,292.87 lakh, showing a YoY growth of 27.6%. The revenue included interest income, fees and commission income, and gains from securities. Other income contributed ₹4.42 lakh to the total income, resulting in ₹44,297.51 lakh of overall income for the quarter.

