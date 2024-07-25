PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.66% YOY

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : PNB Gilts declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.82% & the profit decreased by 7.66% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.21% and the profit decreased by 21.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.46% q-o-q & increased by 735.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.97 for Q1 which decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

PNB Gilts has delivered 0.11% return in the last 1 week, 17.94% return in last 6 months and 36.16% YTD return.

Currently the PNB Gilts has a market cap of ₹2379.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹149 & ₹61.55 respectively.

PNB Gilts Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 409.1 418.36 -2.21% 375.93 +8.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.25 3.9 +8.9% 4.02 +5.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.78 3.99 -80.47% 3.78 -79.38% Total Operating Expense 369.47 387.76 -4.72% 371.19 -0.46% Operating Income 39.62 30.61 +29.46% 4.74 +735.15% Net Income Before Taxes 70.88 86.25 -17.83% 71.79 -1.27% Net Income 53.44 68.13 -21.56% 57.87 -7.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.97 3.77 -21.32% 3.22 -7.78%