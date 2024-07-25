PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.66% YOY

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : PNB Gilts declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.82% & the profit decreased by 7.66% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.21% and the profit decreased by 21.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 29.46% q-o-q & increased by 735.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.97 for Q1 which decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.
PNB Gilts has delivered 0.11% return in the last 1 week, 17.94% return in last 6 months and 36.16% YTD return.
Currently the PNB Gilts has a market cap of ₹2379.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹149 & ₹61.55 respectively.
PNB Gilts Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|409.1
|418.36
|-2.21%
|375.93
|+8.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.25
|3.9
|+8.9%
|4.02
|+5.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.78
|3.99
|-80.47%
|3.78
|-79.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|369.47
|387.76
|-4.72%
|371.19
|-0.46%
|Operating Income
|39.62
|30.61
|+29.46%
|4.74
|+735.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.88
|86.25
|-17.83%
|71.79
|-1.27%
|Net Income
|53.44
|68.13
|-21.56%
|57.87
|-7.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.97
|3.77
|-21.32%
|3.22
|-7.78%
