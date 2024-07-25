PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.66% YOY

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.82% YoY & profit decreased by 7.66% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live
PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : PNB Gilts declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.82% & the profit decreased by 7.66% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.21% and the profit decreased by 21.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.46% q-o-q & increased by 735.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.97 for Q1 which decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

PNB Gilts has delivered 0.11% return in the last 1 week, 17.94% return in last 6 months and 36.16% YTD return.

Currently the PNB Gilts has a market cap of 2379.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 149 & 61.55 respectively.

PNB Gilts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue409.1418.36-2.21%375.93+8.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.253.9+8.9%4.02+5.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.783.99-80.47%3.78-79.38%
Total Operating Expense369.47387.76-4.72%371.19-0.46%
Operating Income39.6230.61+29.46%4.74+735.15%
Net Income Before Taxes70.8886.25-17.83%71.79-1.27%
Net Income53.4468.13-21.56%57.87-7.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.973.77-21.32%3.22-7.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53.44Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>409.1Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsPNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.66% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    296.80
    09:52 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.12%)

    Tata Steel

    157.90
    09:52 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -2.4 (-1.5%)

    ITC

    492.30
    09:52 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.75 (-0.35%)

    Tata Motors

    1,064.80
    09:52 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    37.15 (3.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,329.95
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    245.6 (7.96%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars

    52.20
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.7 (5.45%)

    Suzlon Energy

    63.58
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    2.87 (4.73%)

    Raymond

    2,074.00
    09:40 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    81.05 (4.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue