Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 7.66% YOY

Livemint

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live

PNB Gilts Q1 Results Live : PNB Gilts declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.82% & the profit decreased by 7.66% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.21% and the profit decreased by 21.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.46% q-o-q & increased by 735.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.97 for Q1 which decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

PNB Gilts has delivered 0.11% return in the last 1 week, 17.94% return in last 6 months and 36.16% YTD return.

Currently the PNB Gilts has a market cap of 2379.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 149 & 61.55 respectively.

PNB Gilts Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue409.1418.36-2.21%375.93+8.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.253.9+8.9%4.02+5.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.783.99-80.47%3.78-79.38%
Total Operating Expense369.47387.76-4.72%371.19-0.46%
Operating Income39.6230.61+29.46%4.74+735.15%
Net Income Before Taxes70.8886.25-17.83%71.79-1.27%
Net Income53.4468.13-21.56%57.87-7.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.973.77-21.32%3.22-7.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.44Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹409.1Cr

