PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.83% YoY & loss at 15.47Cr

Livemint

PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 Results Live

PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 Results Live: PNB Gilts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 29.83% & the loss came at 15.47cr. It is noteworthy that PNB Gilts had declared a profit of 6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.82% q-o-q & increased by 21.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 116.91% q-o-q & decreased by 73.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 390.69% Y-o-Y.

PNB Gilts has delivered a 4.26% return in the last 1 week, 72.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.91% YTD return.

Currently, PNB Gilts has a market cap of 2026.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 118.95 & 55.6 respectively.

PNB Gilts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue384.99346.81+11.01%296.54+29.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.414.25+3.82%3.63+21.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.923.68+6.4%0.33+1083.35%
Total Operating Expense376.17342.74+9.75%263.21+42.92%
Operating Income8.824.07+116.91%33.33-73.53%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.5-48.73+78.46%11.54-190.98%
Net Income-15.47-41.12+62.39%6.09-353.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.99-2.28+56.65%0.34-390.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-15.47Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹384.99Cr

