PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.83% YoY & loss at 15.47Cr

PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 Results Live: PNB Gilts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 29.83% & the loss came at ₹15.47cr. It is noteworthy that PNB Gilts had declared a profit of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.82% q-o-q & increased by 21.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 116.91% q-o-q & decreased by 73.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 390.69% Y-o-Y.
PNB Gilts has delivered a 4.26% return in the last 1 week, 72.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.91% YTD return.
Currently, PNB Gilts has a market cap of ₹2026.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹118.95 & ₹55.6 respectively.
PNB Gilts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|384.99
|346.81
|+11.01%
|296.54
|+29.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.41
|4.25
|+3.82%
|3.63
|+21.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.92
|3.68
|+6.4%
|0.33
|+1083.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|376.17
|342.74
|+9.75%
|263.21
|+42.92%
|Operating Income
|8.82
|4.07
|+116.91%
|33.33
|-73.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.5
|-48.73
|+78.46%
|11.54
|-190.98%
|Net Income
|-15.47
|-41.12
|+62.39%
|6.09
|-353.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.99
|-2.28
|+56.65%
|0.34
|-390.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-15.47Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹384.99Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!