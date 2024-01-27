PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.83% YoY & loss at 15.47Cr

PNB Gilts Q3 FY24 Results Live: PNB Gilts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 29.83% & the loss came at ₹15.47cr. It is noteworthy that PNB Gilts had declared a profit of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.82% q-o-q & increased by 21.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 116.91% q-o-q & decreased by 73.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 390.69% Y-o-Y.

PNB Gilts has delivered a 4.26% return in the last 1 week, 72.89% return in the last 6 months, and 15.91% YTD return.

Currently, PNB Gilts has a market cap of ₹2026.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹118.95 & ₹55.6 respectively.

PNB Gilts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 384.99 346.81 +11.01% 296.54 +29.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.41 4.25 +3.82% 3.63 +21.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.92 3.68 +6.4% 0.33 +1083.35% Total Operating Expense 376.17 342.74 +9.75% 263.21 +42.92% Operating Income 8.82 4.07 +116.91% 33.33 -73.53% Net Income Before Taxes -10.5 -48.73 +78.46% 11.54 -190.98% Net Income -15.47 -41.12 +62.39% 6.09 -353.82% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.99 -2.28 +56.65% 0.34 -390.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-15.47Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹384.99Cr

