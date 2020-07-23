NEW DELHI : PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported 10% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹257.2 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to lower disbursement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The housing financier, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had reported net profit of ₹284.5 crore in June quarter of 2019-20.

The company's net interest income also slipped 22% to ₹487.8 crore during April-June, as against ₹625.5 crore in year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter also fell to ₹1,872.33 crore from ₹2,232.58 crore.

"During the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the disbursements resulting in the lowest quarterly disbursements in more than 24 quarters. However, with all our branches now operational, we are witnessing an increasing trend in disbursement on a month on month basis.

"The company has rolled out its business plan for the FY 20-21 and will continue to focus on the lower risk weighted retail assets, resulting in higher percentage of retail book in the total AUM," Neeraj Vyas, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said.

Total borrowings stood at ₹67,283 crore as on June 30, 2020 compared to ₹72,261 crore a year ago, registering a decline of 7% during the period.

However, the deposit portfolio grew by 5% to ₹16,203 crore during the quarter as against ₹15,446 crore with expanding retail penetration, PNB Housing said.

Its total assigned loans outstanding as on June 30, 2020 stood at ₹15,486 crore.

Stock of PNB Housing Finance was traded at ₹210.25 apiece on BSE on Thursday, up 4.99 per cent from previous closes.

