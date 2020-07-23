Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >PNB Housing Fin Q1 result: Profit falls 10% to 257 cr on lower disbursements
Total income during the quarter also fell to 1,872.33 crore from 2,232.58 crore

PNB Housing Fin Q1 result: Profit falls 10% to 257 cr on lower disbursements

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST PTI

PNB Housing Finance reported 10% decline in consolidated net profit to 257.2 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 as against 284.5 crore in 2019-20 for the period

NEW DELHI : PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported 10% decline in consolidated net profit to 257.2 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to lower disbursement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported 10% decline in consolidated net profit to 257.2 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to lower disbursement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The housing financier, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had reported net profit of 284.5 crore in June quarter of 2019-20.

The housing financier, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had reported net profit of 284.5 crore in June quarter of 2019-20.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company's net interest income also slipped 22% to 487.8 crore during April-June, as against 625.5 crore in year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter also fell to 1,872.33 crore from 2,232.58 crore.

"During the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the disbursements resulting in the lowest quarterly disbursements in more than 24 quarters. However, with all our branches now operational, we are witnessing an increasing trend in disbursement on a month on month basis.

"The company has rolled out its business plan for the FY 20-21 and will continue to focus on the lower risk weighted retail assets, resulting in higher percentage of retail book in the total AUM," Neeraj Vyas, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said.

Total borrowings stood at 67,283 crore as on June 30, 2020 compared to 72,261 crore a year ago, registering a decline of 7% during the period.

However, the deposit portfolio grew by 5% to 16,203 crore during the quarter as against 15,446 crore with expanding retail penetration, PNB Housing said.

Its total assigned loans outstanding as on June 30, 2020 stood at 15,486 crore.

Stock of PNB Housing Finance was traded at 210.25 apiece on BSE on Thursday, up 4.99 per cent from previous closes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated