PNB Housing Finance posts 12% rise in Q2 net profit1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 05:12 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance’s disbursements during Q2 FY23 stood at ₹3,594 crore as compared to ₹2,961 crore in Q2 of the previous financial year
Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹263 crore for the three months through September, up 12% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income.