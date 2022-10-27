Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹263 crore for the three months through September, up 12% from the same period last year, on the back of higher income.

Its net interest income (NII) improved 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 75% sequentially to ₹649 crore. During the quarter, the lender’s operating expenditure increased 15% y-o-y and 11% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹136 crore. Its pre-provision operating profit improved 35% y-o-y to ₹584 crore.

PNB Housing Finance said that its spread on loans stood at 3.38% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 2.4% in Q2 FY22 and 1.42% in Q1 FY23. Its net interest margin, a key indicator of profitability, stood at 4.14% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 3.01% in Q2 FY22 and 2.36% in Q1 FY23.

Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive said that the demand in the mortgage industry continues to remain robust.

“As we capitalize on the retail sector, we are also focusing on affordable segment. We have 39 locations operationalized as on 30 Sept 2022, which we intend to expand to over 65 locations by the end of the financial year 2023," said Kousgi, adding that the company is steadfast in its commitment of growing its retail loan asset, improving asset quality while being profitable.

Its disbursements during Q2 FY23 stood at ₹3,594 crore, as compared to ₹2,961 crore in Q2 of the previous financial year, registering an increase of 21%. Retail disbursement was 98% of total disbursements in the first six months of the fiscal, it said. During the April-September period, the company disbursed gross amount of ₹225 crore under co-lending in 20:80 ratio. Its assets under management (AUM) was at ₹65,730 crore as on 30 September 2022, as compared to ₹70,870 crore as on 30 September 2021.