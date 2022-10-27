PNB Housing Finance posts 12% rise in Q2 net profit

Its disbursements during Q2 FY23 stood at ₹3,594 crore, as compared to ₹2,961 crore in Q2 of the previous financial year, registering an increase of 21%. Retail disbursement was 98% of total disbursements in the first six months of the fiscal, it said. During the April-September period, the company disbursed gross amount of ₹225 crore under co-lending in 20:80 ratio. Its assets under management (AUM) was at ₹65,730 crore as on 30 September 2022, as compared to ₹70,870 crore as on 30 September 2021.