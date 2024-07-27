Hello User
PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.61% YOY

Livemint

PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.28% & the profit increased by 24.61% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 74.04% and the profit decreased by 71.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 35.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 73.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.25 for Q1, which increased by 5% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -4.83% return in the last 6 months, and 0.06% YTD return.

Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of 20291.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 913.7 & 598.1 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1832.087057.09-74.04%1707.72+7.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.23337.34-67.62%80.68+35.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3551.19-73.92%12.63+5.7%
Total Operating Expense180.97842.07-78.51%213.54-15.25%
Operating Income1651.116215.02-73.43%1494.18+10.5%
Net Income Before Taxes554.181953.9-71.64%446.68+24.07%
Net Income432.811508.01-71.3%347.32+24.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2552.43-69%15.48+5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹432.81Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1832.08Cr

