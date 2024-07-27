PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.61% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.28% & the profit increased by 24.61% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 74.04% and the profit decreased by 71.3%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 35.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 73.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.25 for Q1, which increased by 5% Y-o-Y.
PNB Housing Finance has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -4.83% return in the last 6 months, and 0.06% YTD return.
Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹20291.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹913.7 & ₹598.1 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
PNB Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1832.08
|7057.09
|-74.04%
|1707.72
|+7.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.23
|337.34
|-67.62%
|80.68
|+35.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.35
|51.19
|-73.92%
|12.63
|+5.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|180.97
|842.07
|-78.51%
|213.54
|-15.25%
|Operating Income
|1651.11
|6215.02
|-73.43%
|1494.18
|+10.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|554.18
|1953.9
|-71.64%
|446.68
|+24.07%
|Net Income
|432.81
|1508.01
|-71.3%
|347.32
|+24.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.25
|52.43
|-69%
|15.48
|+5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹432.81Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1832.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar