PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.61% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.28% YoY & profit increased by 24.61% YoY

PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.28% & the profit increased by 24.61% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 74.04% and the profit decreased by 71.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 35.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 73.43% q-o-q & increased by 10.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.25 for Q1, which increased by 5% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, -4.83% return in the last 6 months, and 0.06% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹20291.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹913.7 & ₹598.1 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Housing Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1832.08 7057.09 -74.04% 1707.72 +7.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.23 337.34 -67.62% 80.68 +35.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.35 51.19 -73.92% 12.63 +5.7% Total Operating Expense 180.97 842.07 -78.51% 213.54 -15.25% Operating Income 1651.11 6215.02 -73.43% 1494.18 +10.5% Net Income Before Taxes 554.18 1953.9 -71.64% 446.68 +24.07% Net Income 432.81 1508.01 -71.3% 347.32 +24.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.25 52.43 -69% 15.48 +5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹432.81Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1832.08Cr

