PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.63% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a 5.63% increase in topline revenue and a remarkable 22.63% rise in profit year-over-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue demonstrated a growth of 2.6%, while profit saw a notable increase of 8.52%. This suggests a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.36% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 27.36% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that the company may need to address moving forward.

Operating income also marked a positive trajectory, up by 4.37% from the last quarter and 10.15% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance its core operational performance.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.66, which represents a 3.71% increase year-over-year, further emphasizing the company’s improved profitability.

In terms of stock performance, PNB Housing Finance has delivered a 0.09% return in the last week, a significant 19.3% return over the past six months, and an impressive 19.69% year-to-date return, indicating strong market confidence.

With a current market capitalization of ₹24,281.02 Cr, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1202.2 and a low of ₹604, showcasing its volatility and potential for growth.

As of October 25, 2024, analyst sentiment surrounding the company is cautiously optimistic. Out of ten analysts covering PNB Housing Finance, one has given a sell rating, one has recommended a hold, three suggest buying, and five have issued a strong buy recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, stands firmly in favor of buying, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance and growth potential.

PNB Housing Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1879.66 1832.08 +2.6% 1779.4 +5.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.84 109.23 -0.36% 85.46 +27.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.85 13.35 +3.75% 11.33 +22.24% Total Operating Expense 156.43 180.97 -13.56% 214.99 -27.24% Operating Income 1723.23 1651.11 +4.37% 1564.41 +10.15% Net Income Before Taxes 604.73 554.18 +9.12% 507.11 +19.25% Net Income 469.68 432.81 +8.52% 383 +22.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.66 16.25 +2.52% 16.06 +3.71%