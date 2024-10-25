PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.63% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.63% YoY & profit increased by 22.63% YoY.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live
PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live

PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a 5.63% increase in topline revenue and a remarkable 22.63% rise in profit year-over-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue demonstrated a growth of 2.6%, while profit saw a notable increase of 8.52%. This suggests a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.36% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 27.36% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that the company may need to address moving forward.

Operating income also marked a positive trajectory, up by 4.37% from the last quarter and 10.15% year-over-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance its core operational performance.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 16.66, which represents a 3.71% increase year-over-year, further emphasizing the company’s improved profitability.

In terms of stock performance, PNB Housing Finance has delivered a 0.09% return in the last week, a significant 19.3% return over the past six months, and an impressive 19.69% year-to-date return, indicating strong market confidence.

With a current market capitalization of 24,281.02 Cr, the stock has a 52-week high of 1202.2 and a low of 604, showcasing its volatility and potential for growth.

As of October 25, 2024, analyst sentiment surrounding the company is cautiously optimistic. Out of ten analysts covering PNB Housing Finance, one has given a sell rating, one has recommended a hold, three suggest buying, and five have issued a strong buy recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, stands firmly in favor of buying, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance and growth potential.

PNB Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1879.661832.08+2.6%1779.4+5.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.84109.23-0.36%85.46+27.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.8513.35+3.75%11.33+22.24%
Total Operating Expense156.43180.97-13.56%214.99-27.24%
Operating Income1723.231651.11+4.37%1564.41+10.15%
Net Income Before Taxes604.73554.18+9.12%507.11+19.25%
Net Income469.68432.81+8.52%383+22.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6616.25+2.52%16.06+3.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹469.68Cr
₹1879.66Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsPNB Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.63% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,058.50
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -220.4 (-17.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.95
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.05 (-2.05%)

    ITC share price

    490.30
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    18.45 (3.91%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.85
    10:11 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.55 (-2.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.