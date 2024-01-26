Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.75% YoY

PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.75% YoY

Livemint

PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 2.26% YoY & Profit Increased by 25.75% YoY

PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.26% & the profit increased by 25.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 11.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 12.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.2% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered 3.9% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 10.12% YTD return.

Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of 22327.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 906.45 & 383.06 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17561779.4-1.32%1796.52-2.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.5885.46-5.71%58.23+38.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.0511.33+15.18%12.6+3.57%
Total Operating Expense229.08214.99+6.55%433.3-47.13%
Operating Income1526.921564.41-2.4%1363.22+12.01%
Net Income Before Taxes440.3507.11-13.17%366.88+20.01%
Net Income338.44383-11.63%269.13+25.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.7416.06-8.21%24.25-39.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹338.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1756Cr

