PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.75% YoY

PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.26% & the profit increased by 25.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 11.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 12.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.2% Y-o-Y.
PNB Housing Finance has delivered 3.9% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 10.12% YTD return.
Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹22327.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹906.45 & ₹383.06 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
PNB Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1756
|1779.4
|-1.32%
|1796.52
|-2.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.58
|85.46
|-5.71%
|58.23
|+38.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.05
|11.33
|+15.18%
|12.6
|+3.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|229.08
|214.99
|+6.55%
|433.3
|-47.13%
|Operating Income
|1526.92
|1564.41
|-2.4%
|1363.22
|+12.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|440.3
|507.11
|-13.17%
|366.88
|+20.01%
|Net Income
|338.44
|383
|-11.63%
|269.13
|+25.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.74
|16.06
|-8.21%
|24.25
|-39.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹338.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1756Cr
