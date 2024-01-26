PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.75% YoY

PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.26% & the profit increased by 25.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.32% and the profit decreased by 11.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.71% q-o-q & increased by 38.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.4% q-o-q & increased by 12.01% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 39.2% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered 3.9% return in the last 1 week, 31.47% return in the last 6 months, and 10.12% YTD return.

Currently, PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹22327.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹906.45 & ₹383.06 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1756 1779.4 -1.32% 1796.52 -2.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.58 85.46 -5.71% 58.23 +38.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.05 11.33 +15.18% 12.6 +3.57% Total Operating Expense 229.08 214.99 +6.55% 433.3 -47.13% Operating Income 1526.92 1564.41 -2.4% 1363.22 +12.01% Net Income Before Taxes 440.3 507.11 -13.17% 366.88 +20.01% Net Income 338.44 383 -11.63% 269.13 +25.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.74 16.06 -8.21% 24.25 -39.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹338.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1756Cr

