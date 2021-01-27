PNB Housing Finance Q3 result: Net profit nearly flat at 232 cr

NEW DELHI : PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a nearly flat consolidated net profit at ₹232 crore in the third quarter ended December.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of ₹237 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue during October-December fell by 9% to ₹1,896 crore from ₹2,075 crore in the year-ago period, PNB Housing Finance said in a release.

Net interest margin--the measure of the difference between interest earned and expended-- stood at 3.2% for the said quarter as compared to 3% a year ago.

About the business operations, the company said its disbursements stood at ₹3,203 crore (retail ₹3,156 crore) during Q3FY21 as compared to ₹3,196 crore (retail ₹2,758 crore) in year-ago period.

Asset under Management (AUM) stood at ₹77,769 crore as on December 31, 2020.

Retail loans contribute 83% and corporate loans reduced by 1% on account of sell down/accelerated payment/schedule repayment to 17% of the AUM, it added.

The company's loan assets stood at ₹64,584 crore by end of December 2020 as against ₹69,194 crore in year-ago period.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at an AUM level is at 2.26% while it is 2.64% at loan assets.

Net NPA stood at 1.41% of the loan assets.

Among others, PNB Housing Finance said its total borrowings were at ₹64,131 crore by end of the third quarter of this fiscal, down by 9% from ₹70,559 crore a year ago.

The total assigned loans outstanding were at ₹13,186 crore as compared to ₹17,103 crore, registering a decline of 23%.

"With focus on retail segment, the company achieved 14% growth in retail disbursements in Q3 FY21 as compared to Q3 FY20. The company has also registered substantial reduction in its cost of borrowing resulting in 20 basis point increase in the Net Interest Margin to 3.2% in Q3 FY21 as compared to 3 in Q3 FY20," Hardayal Prasad, Managing Director & CEO said.

Post RBI moratorium, the company witnessed an impact on collection efficiency, however, the situation is improving and with various measures under taken, he said, adding "We expect to reach pre-COVID efficiency levels in near term."

The company has set out its new agenda with focus on strengthening the core, driving efficiency and accelerating growth.

These are built upon 7 core pillars --management, capital position, risk management, cost management, digital drive, retail focussed lending and grow affordable housing, Prasad said.

Stock of the company closed 2.25% down at ₹353.50 apiece on BSE.

