PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025:PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a profit rise of 42.79% year-on-year (YoY), amounting to ₹483.27 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹1941.76 crore, reflecting a 10.66% increase YoY. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.36% while profit increased by 2.89%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.69% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was a significant rise of 21.98% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall profit margins.
Operating income also saw an increase of 2.9% q-o-q and a substantial 16.16% increase YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹17.44 for Q3, reflecting an 18.32% growth compared to the same quarter last year.
PNB Housing Finance has delivered a notable 6.84% return in the last week, 18.63% over the past six months, and a modest 2.37% year-to-date return.
As of now, PNB Housing Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹23,347.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1202.2 and a low of ₹604.
In terms of analyst ratings, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Hold, 3 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 5 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
PNB Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1941.76
|1878.68
|+3.36%
|1754.75
|+10.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.29
|108.84
|-9.69%
|80.58
|+21.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.38
|13.85
|+3.83%
|13.05
|+10.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|169.54
|156.43
|+8.38%
|229.08
|-25.99%
|Operating Income
|1772.22
|1722.25
|+2.9%
|1525.67
|+16.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|615.65
|604.73
|+1.81%
|440.3
|+39.83%
|Net Income
|483.27
|469.68
|+2.89%
|338.44
|+42.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.44
|16.66
|+4.68%
|14.74
|+18.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.