PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 42.79% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025:PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a profit rise of 42.79% year-on-year (YoY), amounting to ₹483.27 crore. The company's revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹1941.76 crore, reflecting a 10.66% increase YoY. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.36% while profit increased by 2.89%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.69% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was a significant rise of 21.98% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall profit margins.

Operating income also saw an increase of 2.9% q-o-q and a substantial 16.16% increase YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹17.44 for Q3, reflecting an 18.32% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered a notable 6.84% return in the last week, 18.63% over the past six months, and a modest 2.37% year-to-date return.

As of now, PNB Housing Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹23,347.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1202.2 and a low of ₹604. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of analyst ratings, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Hold, 3 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 5 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1941.76 1878.68 +3.36% 1754.75 +10.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.29 108.84 -9.69% 80.58 +21.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.38 13.85 +3.83% 13.05 +10.19% Total Operating Expense 169.54 156.43 +8.38% 229.08 -25.99% Operating Income 1772.22 1722.25 +2.9% 1525.67 +16.16% Net Income Before Taxes 615.65 604.73 +1.81% 440.3 +39.83% Net Income 483.27 469.68 +2.89% 338.44 +42.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.44 16.66 +4.68% 14.74 +18.32%

