Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 42.79% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 42.79% YOY

Livemint

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.66% YoY & profit increased by 42.79% YoY, profit at 483.27 crore and revenue at 1941.76 crore.

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results 2025:PNB Housing Finance declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a profit rise of 42.79% year-on-year (YoY), amounting to 483.27 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter was reported at 1941.76 crore, reflecting a 10.66% increase YoY. Additionally, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.36% while profit increased by 2.89%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.69% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), although there was a significant rise of 21.98% YoY. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the overall profit margins.

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results

Operating income also saw an increase of 2.9% q-o-q and a substantial 16.16% increase YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) rose to 17.44 for Q3, reflecting an 18.32% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered a notable 6.84% return in the last week, 18.63% over the past six months, and a modest 2.37% year-to-date return.

As of now, PNB Housing Finance boasts a market capitalization of 23,347.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 1202.2 and a low of 604.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Hold, 3 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 5 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1941.761878.68+3.36%1754.75+10.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.29108.84-9.69%80.58+21.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.3813.85+3.83%13.05+10.19%
Total Operating Expense169.54156.43+8.38%229.08-25.99%
Operating Income1772.221722.25+2.9%1525.67+16.16%
Net Income Before Taxes615.65604.73+1.81%440.3+39.83%
Net Income483.27469.68+2.89%338.44+42.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.4416.66+4.68%14.74+18.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹483.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1941.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

