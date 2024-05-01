PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 439.96% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 330.91% & the profit increased by 439.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 301.88% and the profit increased by 345.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 318.64% q-o-q & increased by 331.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 307.03% q-o-q & increased by 360.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹52.43 for Q4 which increased by 171.99% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 11.99% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.

Currently the PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹20845.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹913.7 & ₹445.9 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7057.09 1756 +301.88% 1637.72 +330.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 337.34 80.58 +318.64% 78.23 +331.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.19 13.05 +292.26% 12.63 +305.3% Total Operating Expense 842.07 229.08 +267.59% 287.17 +193.23% Operating Income 6215.02 1526.92 +307.03% 1350.55 +360.18% Net Income Before Taxes 1953.9 440.3 +343.77% 342.5 +470.48% Net Income 1508.01 338.44 +345.58% 279.28 +439.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 52.43 14.74 +255.55% 19.27 +171.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1508.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7057.09Cr

