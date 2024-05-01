Hello User
PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 439.96% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 439.96% YOY

Livemint

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 330.91% YoY & profit increased by 439.96% YoY

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 330.91% & the profit increased by 439.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 301.88% and the profit increased by 345.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 318.64% q-o-q & increased by 331.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 307.03% q-o-q & increased by 360.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 52.43 for Q4 which increased by 171.99% Y-o-Y.

PNB Housing Finance has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 11.99% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.

Currently the PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of 20845.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 913.7 & 445.9 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.

PNB Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7057.091756+301.88%1637.72+330.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total337.3480.58+318.64%78.23+331.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.1913.05+292.26%12.63+305.3%
Total Operating Expense842.07229.08+267.59%287.17+193.23%
Operating Income6215.021526.92+307.03%1350.55+360.18%
Net Income Before Taxes1953.9440.3+343.77%342.5+470.48%
Net Income1508.01338.44+345.58%279.28+439.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS52.4314.74+255.55%19.27+171.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1508.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7057.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

