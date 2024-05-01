PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 439.96% YOY

PNB Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : PNB Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 330.91% & the profit increased by 439.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 301.88% and the profit increased by 345.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 318.64% q-o-q & increased by 331.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 307.03% q-o-q & increased by 360.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹52.43 for Q4 which increased by 171.99% Y-o-Y.
PNB Housing Finance has delivered 4.25% return in the last 1 week, 11.99% return in last 6 months and 2.8% YTD return.
Currently the PNB Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹20845.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹913.7 & ₹445.9 respectively.
As of 01 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.
PNB Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7057.09
|1756
|+301.88%
|1637.72
|+330.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|337.34
|80.58
|+318.64%
|78.23
|+331.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.19
|13.05
|+292.26%
|12.63
|+305.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|842.07
|229.08
|+267.59%
|287.17
|+193.23%
|Operating Income
|6215.02
|1526.92
|+307.03%
|1350.55
|+360.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1953.9
|440.3
|+343.77%
|342.5
|+470.48%
|Net Income
|1508.01
|338.44
|+345.58%
|279.28
|+439.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|52.43
|14.74
|+255.55%
|19.27
|+171.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1508.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7057.09Cr
