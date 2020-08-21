Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >PNB Q1 net profit plunges 70% to 308 crore
The country's second largest lender had posted a net profit of 1,018.63 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20

PNB Q1 net profit plunges 70% to 308 crore

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020 PTI

  • Net NPAs declined to 5.39 per cent as against 7.17 per cent earlier
  • Total income rose to 24,292.80 crore during the June quarter of 2020-21, as against 15,161.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of 308 crore for the quarter ended June.

The country's second largest lender had posted a net profit of 1,018.63 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20.

The numbers are not comparable as the bank merged Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself effective April 1, 2020, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to 24,292.80 crore during the June quarter of 2020-21, as against 15,161.74 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On the assets front, the lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 14.11 per cent of gross advances at the end of June 2020, as against 16.49 per cent at the end of June 2019.

Net NPAs declined to 5.39 per cent as against 7.17 per cent earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

