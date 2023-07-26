PNB Q1 Results: Bank declares earnings today, net profit likely to jump to ₹1,850 crore1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST
For Punjab National Bank, analysts expected the lender to report net profit of around ₹1,850 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a sharp growth from ₹308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
PNB Q1 Results Preview: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on Wednesday, July 26.
