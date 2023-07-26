PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB share price rises over 3% ahead of Q1 results

comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB share price gains more than 3% as net profit expected to jump to 1,800 crore
Back
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB share price gains more than 3% as net profit expected to jump to ₹1,800 crore

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Ankit Gohel

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB Q1 net profit is expected to be around 1,800 crore, registering a sharp growth from 308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks.Premium
PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks.

Punjab National Bank Q1 Earnings Live Updates: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks. Stay tuned to our PNB Q1 Results Live blog for latest updates

26 Jul 2023, 11:19:24 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: Asset quality likely to improve sequentially

Asset quality is likely to witness an improvement. However, the pace of reduction in Net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and RoA recovery remains the key monitorable.

26 Jul 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: Bank declares earnings today, net profit likely to jump to ₹1,850 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks. Read full report here

26 Jul 2023, 10:49:06 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: Loan growth likely to remain modest: Motilal Oswal

PNB's loan growth is expected to remain modest in Q1FY24, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services. 

Rise in opex will be monitored. Margins are likely to moderate slightly. Asset quality is likely to witness an improvement. However, the pace of reduction in Net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and RoA recovery remains the key monitorable, it added.

26 Jul 2023, 10:34:24 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: NII may grow 26% YoY to ₹9,500 crore

PNB's Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is likely to rise nearly 26% to 9,500 crore from 7,542.8 crore, YoY, as per average analysts’ estimates.

26 Jul 2023, 10:24:36 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB share price rises over 3% ahead of Q1 results

PNB share price rallied over 3% ahead of the release of Q1 results. PNB shares gained as much as 3.19% to 62.62 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at 60.92 as compared to its previous close of 60.68 apiece.

26 Jul 2023, 10:22:43 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB net profit seen at ₹1,800 crore

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report net profit of around 1,800 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a sharp growth from 308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

26 Jul 2023, 10:22:44 AM IST

PNB Q1 Results Live: State-run lender PNB to post Q1 results today

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout