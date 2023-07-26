PNB Q1 Results Live: Asset quality likely to improve sequentially Asset quality is likely to witness an improvement. However, the pace of reduction in Net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and RoA recovery remains the key monitorable.

PNB Q1 Results Live: Bank declares earnings today, net profit likely to jump to ₹1,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on Wednesday, July 26. PNB Q1 results are expected to remain modest, in line with the performance of the overall PSU banks. Read full report here

PNB Q1 Results Live: Loan growth likely to remain modest: Motilal Oswal PNB's loan growth is expected to remain modest in Q1FY24, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Rise in opex will be monitored. Margins are likely to moderate slightly. Asset quality is likely to witness an improvement. However, the pace of reduction in Net Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and RoA recovery remains the key monitorable, it added.

PNB Q1 Results Live: NII may grow 26% YoY to ₹9,500 crore PNB's Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, is likely to rise nearly 26% to ₹9,500 crore from ₹7,542.8 crore, YoY, as per average analysts' estimates.

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB share price rises over 3% ahead of Q1 results PNB share price rallied over 3% ahead of the release of Q1 results. PNB shares gained as much as 3.19% to ₹62.62 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹60.92 as compared to its previous close of ₹60.68 apiece.

PNB Q1 Results Live: PNB net profit seen at ₹1,800 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report net profit of around ₹1,800 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a sharp growth from ₹308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.