comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to 1,255 crore; NII grows 26% YoY to 9,504 crore
Back

PNB Q1 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender reported a standalone net profit of 1,255.4 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The band had posted a net profit of 308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expected, increased 26% to 9,504.3 crore in Q1FY24 from 7,542.8 crore, YoY, meeting street estimates.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) rose nearly 11% in Q1FY24 to 5,967.99 crore from 5,379.21 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of Punjab National Bank during the April-June 2023 quarter improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances in Q1FY24 declined to 7.73% from 8.74% in the previous quarter.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell to 1.98% from 2.72%, QoQ.

On absolute basis, gross NPA during the quarter under review decreased to 70,899.34 crore from 77,327.67 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA declined to 17,129.47 crore from 22,585.04 crore, QoQ.

PNB earnings were largely in line with the estimates.

Also Read: Shree Cement Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 84% to 581 crore; revenue growth at 19% YoY

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter declined 17.2% to 3,965.26 crore as against 4,790.19 crore in the same quarter last year. NPA provisions fell to 4,374.48 from 4,814.04 crore, YoY.

The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel-III - in Q1FY24 was at 15.54% versus 15.50%, QoQ, and versus 14.82%, YoY.

At 1:55 pm, PNB share price was trading 2.49% higher at 62.19 apiece on the BSE.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout