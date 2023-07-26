PNB Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹1,255 crore; NII grows 26% YoY to ₹9,504 crore1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:56 PM IST
PNB Q1 results: Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expected, increased 26% to ₹9,504.3 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹7,542.8 crore, YoY, meeting street estimates.
PNB Q1 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,255.4 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The band had posted a net profit of ₹308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
