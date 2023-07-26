Hello User
PNB Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 307% to 1,255 crore; NII grows 26% YoY to 9,504 crore

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:56 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • PNB Q1 results: Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expected, increased 26% to 9,504.3 crore in Q1FY24 from 7,542.8 crore, YoY, meeting street estimates.

Punjab National Bank's asset quality during the April-June 2023 quarter improved sequentially.

PNB Q1 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender reported a standalone net profit of 1,255.4 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The band had posted a net profit of 308.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expected, increased 26% to 9,504.3 crore in Q1FY24 from 7,542.8 crore, YoY, meeting street estimates.

Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) rose nearly 11% in Q1FY24 to 5,967.99 crore from 5,379.21 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of Punjab National Bank during the April-June 2023 quarter improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances in Q1FY24 declined to 7.73% from 8.74% in the previous quarter.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell to 1.98% from 2.72%, QoQ.

On absolute basis, gross NPA during the quarter under review decreased to 70,899.34 crore from 77,327.67 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA declined to 17,129.47 crore from 22,585.04 crore, QoQ.

PNB earnings were largely in line with the estimates.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter declined 17.2% to 3,965.26 crore as against 4,790.19 crore in the same quarter last year. NPA provisions fell to 4,374.48 from 4,814.04 crore, YoY.

The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel-III - in Q1FY24 was at 15.54% versus 15.50%, QoQ, and versus 14.82%, YoY.

Deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, rose 14.17% to 12.98 lakh crore from 11.37 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Advances in Q1FY24 grew 16.30% to 863,731 crore from 742,643 crore, YoY.

At 1:55 pm, PNB share price was trading 2.49% higher at 62.19 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST
