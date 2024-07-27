PNB Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 159% to ₹3,251 crore, NII up 10% YoY; Asset quality improves

PNB Q1 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 27, reporting a rise of 159 per cent in net profit at ₹3,251.5 crore, compared to ₹1,255.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 10.2 per cent to ₹10,476.2 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to ₹9,504.3 crore in the year-ago period.