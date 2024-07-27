Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNB Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 159% to 3,251 crore, NII up 10% YoY; Asset quality improves

PNB Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 159% to ₹3,251 crore, NII up 10% YoY; Asset quality improves

Nikita Prasad

PNB Q1 Results: Net profit soared 159 per cent in the June quarter; Photo: Mint

PNB Q1 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 27, reporting a rise of 159 per cent in net profit at 3,251.5 crore, compared to 1,255.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 10.2 per cent to 10,476.2 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to 9,504.3 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
