Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  PNB Q2: Net profit dips by 62.8% to 411.3 cr

PNB Q2: Net profit dips by 62.8% to 411.3 cr

1 min read . 02:36 PM ISTLivemint
Both Punjab National Bank and The Carlyle Group had earlier announced the sale of a 51% stake in PNB Housing Finance. Photo: Mint

  • The bank total income in the September quarter increased to 23,001.26 crore

Private lender Punjab National Bank on Tuesday reported a 62.8 per cent dip net profit to 411.3 crore for the September quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,105.2 crore in the year ago period, PNB said in the regulatory filing.

Private lender Punjab National Bank on Tuesday reported a 62.8 per cent dip net profit to 411.3 crore for the September quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,105.2 crore in the year ago period, PNB said in the regulatory filing.

The bank net interest income (NII) grew by 30.2 per cent to 8,271 crore in the quarter under review from 6,352.8 crore a year ago.

The bank net interest income (NII) grew by 30.2 per cent to 8,271 crore in the quarter under review from 6,352.8 crore a year ago.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

PNB's total income in the September quarter increased to 23,001.26 crore as against 21,262.32 in the period a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also rose to 20,154 crore from 17,980 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Punjab National Bank's gross non performing assets (NPAs) declined to 10.48 per cent of the gross advances from 13.36 per cent earlier.

The gross NPAs or bad loans stood at 87,034.79 crore at the end of the second quarter of FY23, compared to 100,290.85 crore a year earlier. The net NPA too declined to 3.80 per cent as against 5.49 per cent.

However, provisions for bad loans increased to 3,555.98 crore for the quarter as against 2,692.74 crore in the year-ago period.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

On Tuesday, PNB scrip on BSE was trading 4.34 per cent lower at 41.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP