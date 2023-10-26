PNB Q2 Results Live Updates: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, October 26. PNB posted strong earnings with net profit jumping 327% YoY to ₹1,756 crore, while net interest income (NII) rising 20% YoY. The public sector bank’s asset quality for the quarter improved sequentially. Stay tuned to our PNB Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price ended 0.52% higher at ₹69.81 apiece on the BSE, on October 26, after the lender announced its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023.
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, reported a sharp jump of 327% in its net profit for the second quarter of FY24 led by lower provisions. PNB’s net profit in Q2FY24 surged to ₹1,756 crore from ₹411.3 crore in the same quarter last year. PNB’s net interest income (NII) during the July-September 2023 quarter rose 20% to ₹9,923 crore as compared to ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period. Global net interest margin (NIM) improved by 11 bps to 3.11% from 3.00%, YoY. Read full result here
PNB's global business increased by 11.26% YoY to ₹22,51,631 crore as on September 2023 as against ₹20,23,713 crore as on September 2022.
Its global deposits grew by 9.75% YoY to ₹13,09,910 crore, while global advances increased by 13.43% YoY to ₹9,41,721 crore as on September 2023.'
Punjab National Bank's savings deposits increased to ₹4,71,238 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹4,51,707 crore, YoY, while current deposits were at ₹67,038 crore. CASA share (Domestic) stands at 42.15% as on September’23 as compared to 41.90% in June’23.
Core Retail Advances grew 16.5% YoY to ₹1,47,247 crore during the quarter.
PNB share price recovered from losses to trade higher after the announcement of Q2 results. PNB stock price gained as much as 1.22% to intraday high of ₹70.30 apiece on the BSE.
Capital Adequacy Ratio - Base-III of PNB in Q2FY24 was at 15.09% versus 15.54 QoQ and versus 14.74% YoY.
PNB’s pre-provisions operating profit (PPoP) in the second quarter of FY24 increased 11.66% to ₹6,216.43 crore from ₹5,567.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
PNB’s provisions in Q2FY24 dropped to ₹3,444.18 crore from ₹3,965.26 crore, QoQ, and versus ₹4,906.28 crore, YoY.
Punjab National Bank’s asset quality in the July-September quarter improved. Here’s a look at PNB’s non-performing assets (NPA) in Q2FY24:
- Gross NPA fell to 6.96% from 7.73%, QoQ
- Net NPA declined to 1.47% from 1.98%, QoQ
- Gross NPA down to ₹65,563.12 crore from ₹70,899.34 crore, QoQ
- Net NPA fell to ₹13,114.12 crore from ₹17,129.47 crore, QoQ
Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 rose 20% to ₹9,923 crore as compared to ₹8,270.7 crore in the same quarter last year.
PNB's net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 jumped 327% to ₹1,756 crore from ₹411.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Asset quality of Punjab National Bank during the April-June 2023 quarter improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances in Q1FY24 declined to 7.73% from 8.74% in the previous quarter.
Net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell to 1.98% from 2.72%, QoQ.
On absolute basis, gross NPA during the quarter under review decreased to ₹70,899.34 crore from ₹77,327.67 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA declined to ₹17,129.47 crore from ₹22,585.04 crore, QoQ. Read full report here
Punjab National Bank reported a four-fold increase in its standalone net profit of ₹1,255.4 crore for the quarter ended in June 2023. In the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Punjab National Bank reported a net profit of ₹308.4 crore.
Meeting street expectations, net interest income (NII) climbed 26% to ₹9,504.3 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹7,542.8 crore, YoY. Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) grew by about 11% in the first quarter of FY24, from ₹5,379.21 crore to ₹5,967.99 crore.
Punjab National Bank's asset quality sequentially increased from April to June 2023. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a proportion of gross advances decreased from 8.74% in Q1FY23 to 7.73% in Q1FY24.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ‘Neutral’ rating on PNB with a target price of ₹70 per share. Emkay Global Financial Services has a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.
PNB’s slippages in Q2FY24 are expected to be at 1.6%. Overall NPL reduction is likely to continue as recoveries are expected to be healthy. Analysts expect incrementally positive commentary on asset quality and net NPL reduction.
PNB’s pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) is expected to rise 21.7% to ₹6,776.6 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹5,567.2 crore, YoY. The bank’s treasury income may witness a massive jump to ₹150 crore from ₹2 crore, YoY.
PNB’s asset quality is expected to improve sequentially in the quarter ended September 2023. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated to fall to 7.0% in July-September quarter from 7.7% in the April-June quarter. Meanwhile, Net NPA (NNPA) in Q2FY24 is expected to decline to 1.7% from 2.0% in the previous quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) may rise to 77.6% from 75.8%, QoQ.
PNB’s loan growth is expected to remain steady in Q2FY24. The bank’s deposit growth is likely to be 11.4% to ₹13,29,600 crore, while its loan growth during the quarter is expected to be at 13.5% YoY. to ₹8,77,900 crore.
Earnings growth for the overall public sector banks is likely to remain robust in the July-September quarter of FY24, aided by controlled credit costs, though margins may moderate. Opex is likely to remain elevated as banks provide for wage revisions. Treasury performance should be sluggish during the quarter due to an increase in bond yields after a robust Q1FY24.
PSU banks’ loan growth should recover on a sequential basis, led by improved corporate demand and ongoing traction in the retail and MSME segments. Asset quality improvement is likely to continue, while healthy PCR and a sharp decline in SMA asset pool will lead to further moderation in credit costs, analysts said.
PNB’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to be at 3.1%, witnessing a growth of 10 basis points (bps) YoY, while down 6 bps QoQ. Overall credit growth has been sub-par versus the industry, while lower margins and treasury gains should keep profits in check, according to brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services. It expects slippages to be elevated including agri NPAs.
PNB share price has fallen over 14% in the last one month, while the stock is up more than 7% in three months. PNB shares have gained over 20% year-to-date (YTD) and more than 57% in the past one year.
PNB share price extended decline on Thursday as they fell 3% ahead of the release of Q2 results today. PNB shares declined as much as 3% to hit an intraday low of ₹67.37 apiece on the BSE.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,563 crore in the July-September of FY24, registering a growth of 280% from ₹411.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, as per average analysts estimates.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 may see a growth of 16% to ₹9,594 crore from ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract sequentially led by an increase in cost of funds, in line with the overall sector performance. Read full report here
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects PNB’s loan growth to remain steady and asset quality to witness an improvement. Margins are likely to moderate, while rise in opex to be monitored. Pace of reduction in Net NPA and RoA remains the key monitorable, according to the brokerage firm.
Kotak Institutional Equities expects PNB to report healthy operating profit growth of 22% and this along with a decline in provisions will result in healthy earnings growth. Loan growth trends are expected to be modest (3% QoQ), with NIM down, QoQ driven by sharper increase in cost of funds. It expects AS-15 provisions (retirement-related) to be lower sequentially because bond yields have been stable/up during the quarter.
Slippages are expected to be at 1.6%. Overall NPL reduction will continue as recoveries are expected to be healthy. It expects incrementally positive commentary on asset quality and net NPL reduction.
PNB's net interest income (NII) in the September quarter may see a growth of 16% to ₹9,594 crore from ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period, while net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract sequentially led by an increase in cost of funds, in line with the overall sector performance.
PNB share price declined over a percent ahead of the release of Q2 results today. PNB shares opened lower at ₹69.42 apiece as against its previous close of ₹69.45 apiece on the BSE. PNB shares were trading 1.30% lower at ₹68.55.
Approximately 76 companies will release their September quarter results today. Following Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank's Q2 Results from Wednesday, the street today looks forward to some of the major players' numbers such as Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Asian Paints Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd, ACC Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd. Read full report here
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is expected to report strong earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on the back of lower provisions with steady loan growth. PNB’s net profit in Q2FY24 is estimated to jump 280% to ₹1,563 crore from ₹411.3 crore, YoY.
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is set to report its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, October 26. The meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB is scheduled for today to declare Q2FY24 earnings.
