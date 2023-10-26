PNB Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit jumps 327% to ₹ 1,756 crore; NII up 20% YoY

9 min read . 26 Oct 2023

PNB Q2 Results Live Updates: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is reported strong jump of over 300% YoY it its net profit for Q2FY24, while NII grew by 20% YoY.