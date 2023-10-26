PNB Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 327% to ₹1,756 crore; NII rises 20% YoY
- PNB’s net interest income (NII) during the July-September 2023 quarter rose 20% to ₹9,923 crore as compared to ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period.
PNB Q2 Results: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, reported a sharp jump of 327% in its net profit for the second quarter of FY24 led by lower provisions. PNB’s net profit in Q2FY24 surged to ₹1,756 crore from ₹411.3 crore in the same quarter last year.
PNB’s net interest income (NII) during the July-September 2023 quarter rose 20% to ₹9,923 crore as compared to ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period. Global net interest margin (NIM) improved by 11 bps to 3.11% from 3.00%, YoY.
Pre-provisions operating profit (PPoP) in the second quarter of FY24 increased 11.66% to ₹6,216.43 crore from ₹5,567.21 crore, YoY.
The lender said its credit costs declined by 45 bps on YoY basis to 1.31% in Q2FY24.
PNB's asset quality for the quarter ended September 2023 improved sequentially. PNB’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) during Q2FY24 decreased to ₹65,563.12 crore from ₹70,899.34 crore in the previous quarter. Net NPA also fell to ₹13,114.12 crore from ₹17,129.47 crore, QoQ.
Gross NPA as a proportion of gross advances decreased to 6.96% in Q2FY23 from 7.73% in Q1FY24. Net NPA as a proportion of net advances declined to 1.47% from 1.98%, QoQ.
Slippage ratio improved by 248 bps to 0.86% in the September 2023 quarter from 3.34%, YoY.
The public sector bank’s provisions dropped to ₹3,444.18 crore from ₹3,965.26 crore, QoQ, and versus ₹4,906.28 crore, YoY.
Capital Adequacy Ratio - Base-III - in Q2FY24 was at 15.09% versus 15.54 QoQ and versus 14.74% YoY.
PNB's global business increased by 11.26% YoY to ₹22,51,631 crore as on September 2023 as against ₹20,23,713 crore as on September 2022.
Its global deposits grew by 9.75% YoY to ₹13,09,910 crore, while global advances increased by 13.43% YoY to ₹9,41,721 crore as on September 2023.'
Punjab National Bank's savings deposits increased to ₹4,71,238 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹4,51,707 crore, YoY, while current deposits were at ₹67,038 crore.
CASA share (Domestic) stands at 42.15% as on September’23 as compared to 41.90% in June’23.
Core Retail Advances grew 16.5% YoY to ₹1,47,247 crore during the quarter.
As on September 30, 2023, Punjab National Bank has 10,092 number of Domestic branches and 2 International Branches.
On Thursday, PNB share price ended 0.52% higher at ₹69.81 apiece on the BSE.
