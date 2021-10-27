OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >PNB Q2 net profit soars 78% to 1,105 crore
Listen to this article

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 1,105 crore for the Second quarter, up 78% from 621 crore in the year-ago period.

The bottomline was boosted by sharp fall in provisioning.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax was up 8% over 1,023 crore in the previous June quarter.

The Bank's net interest income (NII) grew fell 25% 6,353 crore during the period under review. It was 8,455 crore in the last year quarter.

The lenders gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 13.63% in the September quarter, lower than 14.33% in the previous June quarter and marginally higher than 3.43% in the last year period.

Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio in the reporting period came in at 5.49%.

The Bank's provisions, other than tax and contingencies 3,261 crore, down from 4,537 in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, the lenders other income during the quarter came in at 3,281 crore, higher than 2,272 crore in the same quarter last year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The Bank's deposits at the end of September quarter stood at 11.15 lakh crore, higher by 4% from 10.69 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Ahead of the results, PNB shares surged 0.76% to close at 46.20 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout