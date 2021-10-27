Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >PNB Q2 net profit soars 78% to 1,105 crore

PNB Q2 net profit soars 78% to 1,105 crore

Ahead of the results, PNB shares surged 0.76% to close at 46.20 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 08:56 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • PNB Q2 results: The Bank's net interest income (NII) fell 25% to 6,353 crore during the period under review.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 1,105 crore for the Second quarter, up 78% from 621 crore in the year-ago period.

The bottomline was boosted by sharp fall in provisioning.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax was up 8% over 1,023 crore in the previous June quarter.

The Bank's net interest income (NII) grew fell 25% 6,353 crore during the period under review. It was 8,455 crore in the last year quarter.

The lenders gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 13.63% in the September quarter, lower than 14.33% in the previous June quarter and marginally higher than 3.43% in the last year period.

Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio in the reporting period came in at 5.49%.

The Bank's provisions, other than tax and contingencies 3,261 crore, down from 4,537 in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, the lenders other income during the quarter came in at 3,281 crore, higher than 2,272 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Bank's deposits at the end of September quarter stood at 11.15 lakh crore, higher by 4% from 10.69 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Ahead of the results, PNB shares surged 0.76% to close at 46.20 apiece on NSE.

