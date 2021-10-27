PNB Q2 net profit soars 78% to 1,105 crore

PNB Q2 net profit soars 78% to ₹1,105 crore1 min read . 08:56 PM IST
- PNB Q2 results: The Bank's net interest income (NII) fell 25% to ₹6,353 crore during the period under review.
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,105 crore for the Second quarter, up 78% from ₹621 crore in the year-ago period.
The bottomline was boosted by sharp fall in provisioning.
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax was up 8% over ₹1,023 crore in the previous June quarter.
The Bank's net interest income (NII) grew fell 25% ₹6,353 crore during the period under review. It was ₹8,455 crore in the last year quarter.
The lenders gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 13.63% in the September quarter, lower than 14.33% in the previous June quarter and marginally higher than 3.43% in the last year period.
Meanwhile, the net NPA ratio in the reporting period came in at 5.49%.
The Bank's provisions, other than tax and contingencies ₹3,261 crore, down from ₹4,537 in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Meanwhile, the lenders other income during the quarter came in at ₹3,281 crore, higher than ₹2,272 crore in the same quarter last year.
The Bank's deposits at the end of September quarter stood at ₹11.15 lakh crore, higher by 4% from ₹10.69 lakh crore in the same period last year.
Ahead of the results, PNB shares surged 0.76% to close at ₹46.20 apiece on NSE.
