Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is set to report its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, October 26. The meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB is scheduled for today to declare Q2FY24 earnings.

The public sector bank PNB is expected to report strong earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on the back of lower provisions with steady loan growth. While net profit and interest income are likely to rise, net interest margin may see contraction on the back of increase in cost of funds.

Earnings growth for the overall public sector banks is likely to remain robust in the July-September quarter of FY24, aided by controlled credit costs, though margins may moderate. Opex is likely to remain elevated as banks provide for wage revisions. Treasury performance should be sluggish during the quarter due to an increase in bond yields after a robust Q1FY24.

PSU banks’ loan growth should recover on a sequential basis, led by improved corporate demand and ongoing traction in the retail and MSME segments. Asset quality improvement is likely to continue, while healthy PCR and a sharp decline in SMA asset pool will lead to further moderation in credit costs, analysts said.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,563 crore in the July-September of FY24, registering a growth of 280% from ₹411.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, as per average analysts estimates.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 may see a growth of 16% to ₹9,594 crore from ₹8,270.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract sequentially led by an increase in cost of funds, in line with the overall sector performance.

NIM is likely to be at 3.1%, witnessing a growth of 10 basis points (bps) YoY, while down 6 bps QoQ.

Loan growth is likely to remain steady and asset quality may witness an improvement. Analysts believe the pace of reduction in net non-performing assets (NPA) remains the key monitorable.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects PNB to report healthy operating profit growth of 22% and this along with a decline in provisions will result in healthy earnings growth. Loan growth trends are expected to be modest (3% QoQ), with NIM down, QoQ driven by sharper increase in cost of funds.

“We expect AS-15 provisions (retirement-related) to be lower sequentially because bond yields have been stable/up during the quarter. We expect slippages to be at 1.6%. Overall NPL reduction will continue as recoveries are expected to be healthy. We expect incrementally positive commentary on asset quality and net NPL reduction," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, PNB’s overall credit growth has been sub-par versus the industry, while lower margins and treasury gains should keep profits in check. It expects slippages to be elevated including agri NPAs.

PNB share price has fallen over 14% in the last one month, while the stock is up more than 7% in three months. PNB shares have gained over 20% year-to-date (YTD) and more than 57% in the past one year.

