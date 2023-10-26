PNB Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to jump 280% YoY to ₹1,563 crore; asset quality to improve
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,563 crore in the July-September of FY24, registering a growth of 280% from ₹411.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, as per average analysts estimates
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the state-run lender, is set to report its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, October 26. The meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB is scheduled for today to declare Q2FY24 earnings.
