PNB Q3 net profit down 44% to 628.9 cr, NII rises 17.6%

1 min read . 02:46 PM ISTLivemint
Both Punjab National Bank and The Carlyle Group had earlier announced the sale of a 51% stake in PNB Housing Finance. Photo: Mint

The net interest income was up by 17.6 per cent to 9,179.4 crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 44 per cent decline in net profit to 628.9 crore for the December quarter. This is against a net profit of 1,126.8 crore in the year ago period.

The net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was up by 17.6 per cent to 9,179.4 crore as against 7,803.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

