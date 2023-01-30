PNB Q3 net profit down 44% to ₹628.9 cr, NII rises 17.6%1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
The net interest income was up by 17.6 per cent to ₹9,179.4 crore
The net interest income was up by 17.6 per cent to ₹9,179.4 crore
PNB Q3: Net profit down by 44% to ₹628.9 cr, NII up by 17.6%
PNB Q3: Net profit down by 44% to ₹628.9 cr, NII up by 17.6%
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 44 per cent decline in net profit to ₹628.9 crore for the December quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1,126.8 crore in the year ago period.
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 44 per cent decline in net profit to ₹628.9 crore for the December quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1,126.8 crore in the year ago period.
The net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was up by 17.6 per cent to ₹9,179.4 crore as against ₹7,803.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The net interest income which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was up by 17.6 per cent to ₹9,179.4 crore as against ₹7,803.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.