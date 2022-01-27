PNB Q3 result: Profit rises to ₹1,126.8 cr; NII down to ₹7,803.2 cr. Read1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 07:32 PM IST
PNB's net interest income saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to ₹7,803.2 crore vs ₹8,313.2 crore during Q3 FY21
Punjab National Bank (PNB) today reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at ₹1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. The net interest income, however, saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to ₹7,803.2 crore vs ₹8,313.2 crore during the same period last year.
The state-owned bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹506.03 crore.
PNB's total income during the October-December 2021 also declined to ₹22,026.02 crore vs ₹23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing. While gross NPAs improved 2.7 per cent YoY to ₹97,258.7 crore, net NPA saw a 8.3 per cent improvement YoY to ₹36,9334 crore.
