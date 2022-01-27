Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  PNB Q3 result: Profit rises to 1,126.8 cr; NII down to 7,803.2 cr. Read

PNB Q3 result: Profit rises to 1,126.8 cr; NII down to 7,803.2 cr. Read

PNB Q3 result
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

PNB's net interest income saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to 7,803.2 crore vs 8,313.2 crore during Q3 FY21

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab National Bank (PNB) today reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. The net interest income, however, saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to 7,803.2 crore vs 8,313.2 crore during the same period last year. 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) today reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. The net interest income, however, saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to 7,803.2 crore vs 8,313.2 crore during the same period last year. 

The state-owned bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at 506.03 crore.

The state-owned bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at 506.03 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

PNB's total income during the October-December 2021 also declined to 22,026.02 crore vs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said in a regulatory filing. While gross NPAs improved 2.7 per cent YoY to 97,258.7 crore, net NPA saw a 8.3 per cent improvement YoY to 36,9334 crore.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!