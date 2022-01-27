PNB Q3 result: Profit rises to 1,126.8 cr; NII down to 7,803.2 cr. Read

PNB's net interest income saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to ₹7,803.2 crore vs ₹8,313.2 crore during Q3 FY21

Punjab National Bank (PNB) today reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at ₹1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December. The net interest income, however, saw a 6.1 per cent decline on year-on-year basis to ₹7,803.2 crore vs ₹8,313.2 crore during the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state-owned bank's net profit in the year-ago period stood at ₹506.03 crore.