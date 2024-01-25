PNB Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 253% YoY to ₹2,223 crore; NII grows 12.1%

Punjab National Bank released its Q3 FY24 results today, posting a 253% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at ₹2,223 crore. In the same period last year, the state-run lender reported a net profit of ₹629 crore.

Seeing sequentially, the net profit improved by 26.60% as the bank in Q2 FY24 recorded a net profit of ₹1,756 crore. The bank's net interest income during the reporting quarter jumped to ₹10,293 crore, a 12.13% YoY improvement. In the preceding quarter, the bank reported an NII of ₹9,923 crore.

The bank's operating expenses declined to ₹6,636 crore in Q3 FY24 from ₹6,801 crore in Q3 FY23. Its pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) stood at ₹6,331 crore for the December-ending quarter, registering a growth of 10.75% YoY. In Q2 FY24, the bank reported a PPoP of ₹6,216 crore.

Notably, provisions witnessed a significant 41.8% decline, amounting to ₹2,739 crore in Q3 FY24, as opposed to ₹4,713 crore reported in the same quarter. This reduction in provisions and strong improvement in operating profit contributed to the bank's stellar performance in the December quarter.

On the asset quality front, the GNPA ratio improved by 352 basis points on a YoY basis to 6.24% in Q3 FY24 from 9.76% in Q3 FY23, while the NNPA ratio improved by 234 basis points on a YoY basis to 0.96% in Q3 FY24 from 3.30% in Q3 FY23.

The provision coverage ratio showed a significant improvement of 911 basis points on a year-on-year basis, reaching 94.28% as of December 2023. Additionally, the slippage ratio improved YoY by 136 basis points, standing at 0.81% in Q3FY24.

The lender reported growth in its global deposits, reaching ₹13,23,486 crore, marking a YoY increase of 9.35% in Q3 FY24. Similarly, global advances witnessed growth, with a YoY increase of 12.90%, reaching ₹9,67,256 crore during the same period.

On core retail advances, there was a YoY growth of 17.6%, reaching ₹1,53,384 crore in Q3 FY24. The bank's MSME advances also exhibited significant growth, increasing by 15.4% to ₹1,43,983 crore in Q3 FY24, compared to ₹1,24,728 crore in Q3 FY23.

