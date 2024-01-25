PNB Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 253% YoY to ₹2,223 crore; NII grows 12.1%
Punjab National Bank released its Q3FY24 results today, posting a 253% YoY jump in its net profit to ₹2,223 crore. Its pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) stood at ₹6,331 crore in Q3FY24, registering a growth of 10.75% YoY.
Punjab National Bank released its Q3 FY24 results today, posting a 253% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at ₹2,223 crore. In the same period last year, the state-run lender reported a net profit of ₹629 crore.
