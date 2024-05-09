PNB Q4 results 2024: Net profit jumps 160% YoY. Key highlights you should know
PNB Q4 results today: Savings Deposits increased to ₹4,80,298 Crore registering a YoY growth of 3.5%
PNB Q4 results 2024: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has declared its standalone quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. In a significant display of financial growth, the PSU bank reported a net profit of ₹3,010.27 crore, marking a substantial YoY rise of nearly 160 percent against the net profit of ₹crore in Q4FY23. On a QoQ basis, PNB reported a net rise of around 35 percent in its net profit, which stood at ₹2,222.81 crore in Q3FY24. However, the state-owned bank fell short of market expectations, as the market was anticipating PNB's net profit to the tune of ₹3,300 crore in Q4FY24.