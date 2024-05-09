Hello User
PNB Q4 results 2024: Net profit jumps 160% YoY. Key highlights you should know

PNB Q4 results 2024: Net profit jumps 160% YoY. Key highlights you should know

Asit Manohar

  • PNB Q4 results today: Savings Deposits increased to 4,80,298 Crore registering a YoY growth of 3.5%

Q4 results 2024: PNB reported a net profit of 3,010.27 crore, marking a substantial YoY rise of nearly 160 percent against the net profit of crore in Q4FY23.

PNB Q4 results 2024: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has declared its standalone quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. In a significant display of financial growth, the PSU bank reported a net profit of 3,010.27 crore, marking a substantial YoY rise of nearly 160 percent against the net profit of crore in Q4FY23. On a QoQ basis, PNB reported a net rise of around 35 percent in its net profit, which stood at 2,222.81 crore in Q3FY24. However, the state-owned bank fell short of market expectations, as the market was anticipating PNB's net profit to the tune of 3,300 crore in Q4FY24.

Top takeaways from PNB Q4 results today

Here we list out key takeaways from the PNB results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, highlighting the bank's financial stability and growth:

Deposits

1] Savings Deposits increased to 4,80,298 Crore registering a Y-o-Y growth of 3.5%.

2] Current Deposits grew by 3,565 Crore as on March’24 to 72,201 Crore on Quarter-on-Quarter basis.

3] CASA Deposits increased to 5,52,499 Crore recording a Y-o-Y growth of 2.7%.

4] A testament to PNB's ability to attract and retain customers' funds, the bank's Retail Term Deposit (less than 2 Crores) witnessed a robust growth of 9.5% on a Y-o-Y basis, reaching 5,62,705 Crore in March’24.

Advances

1] Total Retail credit increased by 12.6% to 2,22,574 Crore in March’24.

2] The bank grew impressively under Core Retail recording a Y-o-Y growth of 15.2%. Within Core Retail Credit:

a) Housing Loan grew by 14.5% to 93,694 Crore.

b) Vehicle loan posted a growth of 25.6% to reach 20,692 Crore.

c) Personal Loan increased by 14.4% to 20,766 Crore.

3] Agriculture Advances grew by 11.3% on Y-o-Y basis to 1,58,188 Crore.

4] MSME Advances increased Y-o-Y by 7.0% to 1,39,288 Crore in March’24.

Asset quality

1] A clear indication of PNB's success in managing its loan portfolio, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declined by 20,985 Crore to 56,343 Crore as of March 2024 from 77,328 Crore as of March 2023.

2] Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) declined by 15,786 Crore from March 2023 to 6,799 Crore as on March 2024.

3] Net Slippages declined by 8646 Crore from 14198 crore in FY23 to 5552 Crore in FY24.

Profitability

1] Total Income of the Bank was booked at 32,361 Crore for Q4 FY24 and 1,20,285 Crore for FY24, recording a growth of 18.7% and 23.6% respectively on Y-o-Y basis.

2] Total Interest Income of the Bank was 28,113 Crore for Q4 FY24 and 1,06,902 Crore for FY24, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 17.9% and 25.6% respectively.

3] Fee based income recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 8.4% from 5,612 Crore in FY23 to 6,084 Crore in FY24.

Productivity ratio

1] Domestic Net Interest Margin stands at 3.25% in Q4 FY24.

2] Global Yield on Advances improved Y-o-Y by 50 bps to 8.44% in Q4 FY24 and by 112 bps to 8.28% in FY24.

3] Business per employee, a key indicator of operational efficiency, improved to 23.84 Crore in March 2024 from 21.64 Crore in March 2023 and 23.08 Crore in December 2023 quarter. This improvement underscores PNB's commitment to enhancing productivity and efficiency.

4] Business per branch improved to 225.25 Crore in March’24 from 209.53 Crore in March’23 and 220.51 Crore in Dec’23.

5] Net profit per employee improved to 8.61 lakhs in FY’24 from 2.57 lakhs in FY’23.

6] Net profit per branch improved to 81.33 lakhs in FY’24 from 24.88 lakhs in FY’23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
