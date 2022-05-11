Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  PNB Q4 results: Net profit down 66% to 201 cr

PNB Q4 results: Net profit down 66% to 201 cr

File Photo of Punjab National Bank 
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Livemint

  • On Wednesday, PNB shares closed 0.45% lower at 33.15 apiece on NSE.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of 201 crore for the March quarter, down 66% from 586 crore reported in the last year period.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of 201 crore for the March quarter, down 66% from 586 crore reported in the last year period.

On Wednesday, PNB shares closed 0.45% lower at 33.15 apiece on NSE.

On Wednesday, PNB shares closed 0.45% lower at 33.15 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial