PNB Q4 results: Net profit down 66% to 201 cr

PNB Q4 results: Net profit down 66% to ₹201 cr1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
- On Wednesday, PNB shares closed 0.45% lower at ₹33.15 apiece on NSE.
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of ₹201 crore for the March quarter, down 66% from ₹586 crore reported in the last year period.
