1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 06:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Interest earned during the quarter rose 58% to 20,946 crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 22% jump in standalone net profit at 621 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 507 crore in the year-ago period.

Interest earned during the quarter rose 58% to 20,946 crore as against 13,292 crore in September 2019.

PNB's asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were at 13.43% of gross advances as against 14.11% in the June quarter. Net NPAs during the September quarter eased to 4.75% from 5.39% in the previous quarter.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter rose 60% to 4,696 crore as compared to 2,929 crore a year ago.

On Monday, PNB's scrip on NSE closed 4.3% higher at 27.90.

