State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 22% jump in standalone net profit at ₹621 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹507 crore in the year-ago period.

Interest earned during the quarter rose 58% to ₹20,946 crore as against ₹13,292 crore in September 2019.

PNB's asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were at 13.43% of gross advances as against 14.11% in the June quarter. Net NPAs during the September quarter eased to 4.75% from 5.39% in the previous quarter.

Provisions and contingencies during the quarter rose 60% to ₹4,696 crore as compared to ₹2,929 crore a year ago.

On Monday, PNB's scrip on NSE closed 4.3% higher at ₹27.90.

