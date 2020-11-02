PNB's Q2 net profit rises 22% to ₹621 cr; asset quality improves on a sequential basis1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 06:29 PM IST
Interest earned during the quarter rose 58% to ₹20,946 crore
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday reported 22% jump in standalone net profit at ₹621 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹507 crore in the year-ago period.
Interest earned during the quarter rose 58% to ₹20,946 crore as against ₹13,292 crore in September 2019.
PNB's asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were at 13.43% of gross advances as against 14.11% in the June quarter. Net NPAs during the September quarter eased to 4.75% from 5.39% in the previous quarter.
Provisions and contingencies during the quarter rose 60% to ₹4,696 crore as compared to ₹2,929 crore a year ago.
On Monday, PNB's scrip on NSE closed 4.3% higher at ₹27.90.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.