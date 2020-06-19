PNB's Q4 net loss narrows to 697 crore; asset quality improves

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a standalone net loss of ₹697.20 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to substantial decrease in provisioning.

The bank had posted a net loss of ₹4,749.64 crore for the same period a year ago. In the December quarter, the bank had a loss of ₹492.28 crore. Loss was lower than ₹1,872.7 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.

The bank made a provisioning of ₹4,901.31 crore for bad loans during the quarter under review. This was down 51.33% from ₹10,071.11 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review was at ₹16,388 crore as against ₹14,725.13 crore in the year-ago same period, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income was at ₹4,678 crore, up 11.4% from ₹4,200.29 crore earlier. Other income gained 33.87% to ₹2,529.34 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2020 against ₹1,889.41 crore for the same quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 14.21% of gross advances as at March-end 2020, down from 15.5% by the year-ago same period. Net NPAs or bad loans were at 5.78%, down from 6.56% by March 2019.

Deposits were up 4.14% to ₹7.04 trillion for Year ending 31 March against Rs6.76 trillion last year. Advances grew 3.06% to 4.72 trillion as on 31 March 2020 over ₹4.58 trillion for the same period last year.

Shares of PNB closed at ₹34.45 on the BSE, up 1.62% while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.53% to close at 34731.73 points.

