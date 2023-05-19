PNB’s Q4 standalone net profit soars 477%, driven by impressive financial performance2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 09:02 PM IST
PNB’s operating profit stood at ₹5,866 crore during the quarter, representing an 11.4% year-on-year growth.
State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday reported a substantial increase in standalone net profit during the fourth quarter, demonstrating impressive growth. The bank’s net profit surged by 477%, reaching ₹1,159 crore compared to ₹201 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×