PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 218.44% YoY

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.62% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an impressive rise of 218.44% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.64%, but the profit increased by 45.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 13.36% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 2.12% year-over-year. Operating income also showcased a robust growth of 34.16% quarter-over-quarter and an even more significant increase of 138.75% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹22.42, marking a substantial increase of 218.47% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite delivering a negative return of -6.26% in the last week, PNC Infratech has provided a return of 4.65% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 32.18%.

Currently, PNC Infratech has a market capitalization of ₹11917.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹574.8 and ₹310.1, respectively.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for PNC Infratech as of this date is to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNC Infratech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2167.51 2600.15 -16.64% 2091.7 +3.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.38 107.78 -13.36% 91.44 +2.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.48 44.35 -8.72% 47.66 -15.06% Total Operating Expense 1239.33 1908.29 -35.06% 1702.94 -27.22% Operating Income 928.19 691.86 +34.16% 388.76 +138.75% Net Income Before Taxes 768.01 532.9 +44.12% 261.77 +193.39% Net Income 575.17 395.89 +45.28% 180.62 +218.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.42 15.43 +45.3% 7.04 +218.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹575.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2167.51Cr

