Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 218.44% YoY

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 218.44% YoY

Livemint

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.62% YoY & profit increased by 218.44% YoY

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.62% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an impressive rise of 218.44% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.64%, but the profit increased by 45.28%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 13.36% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 2.12% year-over-year. Operating income also showcased a robust growth of 34.16% quarter-over-quarter and an even more significant increase of 138.75% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 22.42, marking a substantial increase of 218.47% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite delivering a negative return of -6.26% in the last week, PNC Infratech has provided a return of 4.65% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 32.18%.

Currently, PNC Infratech has a market capitalization of 11917.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 574.8 and 310.1, respectively.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for PNC Infratech as of this date is to Buy.

PNC Infratech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2167.512600.15-16.64%2091.7+3.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.38107.78-13.36%91.44+2.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.4844.35-8.72%47.66-15.06%
Total Operating Expense1239.331908.29-35.06%1702.94-27.22%
Operating Income928.19691.86+34.16%388.76+138.75%
Net Income Before Taxes768.01532.9+44.12%261.77+193.39%
Net Income575.17395.89+45.28%180.62+218.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.4215.43+45.3%7.04+218.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹575.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2167.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

