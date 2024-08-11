PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 218.44% YoY

PNC Infratech Q1 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.62% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an impressive rise of 218.44% year-over-year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.64%, but the profit increased by 45.28%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 13.36% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 2.12% year-over-year. Operating income also showcased a robust growth of 34.16% quarter-over-quarter and an even more significant increase of 138.75% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹22.42, marking a substantial increase of 218.47% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite delivering a negative return of -6.26% in the last week, PNC Infratech has provided a return of 4.65% over the past six months and a year-to-date return of 32.18%.
Currently, PNC Infratech has a market capitalization of ₹11917.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹574.8 and ₹310.1, respectively.
As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation for PNC Infratech as of this date is to Buy.
PNC Infratech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2167.51
|2600.15
|-16.64%
|2091.7
|+3.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.38
|107.78
|-13.36%
|91.44
|+2.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.48
|44.35
|-8.72%
|47.66
|-15.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|1239.33
|1908.29
|-35.06%
|1702.94
|-27.22%
|Operating Income
|928.19
|691.86
|+34.16%
|388.76
|+138.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|768.01
|532.9
|+44.12%
|261.77
|+193.39%
|Net Income
|575.17
|395.89
|+45.28%
|180.62
|+218.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.42
|15.43
|+45.3%
|7.04
|+218.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹575.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2167.51Cr
