PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.19% YOY

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.81% & the profit increased by 171.19% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue by 57.02% and profit by 22.91% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline by 61.71% q-o-q but increased by 26.49% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 39.09% q-o-q but increased by 95.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹15.43, showing a significant increase of 171.31% Y-o-Y. PNC Infratech also delivered impressive returns with 23.69% in the last 1 week, 66.32% in the last 6 months, and 52.88% YTD return.
With a market cap of ₹13783.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹556.45 & ₹304.05 respectively, PNC Infratech remains a strong player in the market. Analysts' recommendations as of 25 May, 2024, show that out of 14 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.
PNC Infratech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2600.15
|6049.72
|-57.02%
|2304.85
|+12.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|107.78
|281.51
|-61.71%
|85.21
|+26.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.35
|132.46
|-66.52%
|56.82
|-21.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1908.29
|4913.86
|-61.17%
|1951.06
|-2.19%
|Operating Income
|691.86
|1135.86
|-39.09%
|353.79
|+95.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|532.9
|715.84
|-25.56%
|244.32
|+118.12%
|Net Income
|395.89
|513.53
|-22.91%
|145.98
|+171.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.43
|20.02
|-22.93%
|5.69
|+171.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹395.89Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2600.15Cr
