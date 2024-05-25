Hello User
PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.19% YOY

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.19% YOY

Livemint

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.81% YoY & profit increased by 171.19% YoY

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.81% & the profit increased by 171.19% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue by 57.02% and profit by 22.91% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline by 61.71% q-o-q but increased by 26.49% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 39.09% q-o-q but increased by 95.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at 15.43, showing a significant increase of 171.31% Y-o-Y. PNC Infratech also delivered impressive returns with 23.69% in the last 1 week, 66.32% in the last 6 months, and 52.88% YTD return.

With a market cap of 13783.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of 556.45 & 304.05 respectively, PNC Infratech remains a strong player in the market. Analysts' recommendations as of 25 May, 2024, show that out of 14 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

PNC Infratech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2600.156049.72-57.02%2304.85+12.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.78281.51-61.71%85.21+26.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.35132.46-66.52%56.82-21.94%
Total Operating Expense1908.294913.86-61.17%1951.06-2.19%
Operating Income691.861135.86-39.09%353.79+95.56%
Net Income Before Taxes532.9715.84-25.56%244.32+118.12%
Net Income395.89513.53-22.91%145.98+171.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4320.02-22.93%5.69+171.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹395.89Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2600.15Cr

