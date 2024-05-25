PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 171.19% YOY

PNC Infratech Q4 Results Live : PNC Infratech declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.81% & the profit increased by 171.19% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue by 57.02% and profit by 22.91% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline by 61.71% q-o-q but increased by 26.49% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 39.09% q-o-q but increased by 95.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹15.43, showing a significant increase of 171.31% Y-o-Y. PNC Infratech also delivered impressive returns with 23.69% in the last 1 week, 66.32% in the last 6 months, and 52.88% YTD return.

With a market cap of ₹13783.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹556.45 & ₹304.05 respectively, PNC Infratech remains a strong player in the market. Analysts' recommendations as of 25 May, 2024, show that out of 14 analysts, 2 have given a Hold rating, 6 have given a Buy rating, and 6 have given a Strong Buy rating, leading to a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

PNC Infratech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2600.15 6049.72 -57.02% 2304.85 +12.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 107.78 281.51 -61.71% 85.21 +26.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.35 132.46 -66.52% 56.82 -21.94% Total Operating Expense 1908.29 4913.86 -61.17% 1951.06 -2.19% Operating Income 691.86 1135.86 -39.09% 353.79 +95.56% Net Income Before Taxes 532.9 715.84 -25.56% 244.32 +118.12% Net Income 395.89 513.53 -22.91% 145.98 +171.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.43 20.02 -22.93% 5.69 +171.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹395.89Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2600.15Cr

