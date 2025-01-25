PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results 2025:PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 103.82% & the profit increased by 189.56% YoY. Profit at ₹9.15 crore and revenue at ₹36.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.98% and the profit increased by 79.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2% q-o-q & increased by 30.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 67.5% q-o-q & increased by 179.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.83 for Q3 which increased by 169.21% Y-o-Y.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 95.61% return in last 6 months and 7.69% YTD return.

Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of ₹1471.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1516.75 & ₹438.5 respectively.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 36.24 22.94 +57.98% 17.78 +103.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.51 0.5 +2% 0.39 +30.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.11 +45.45% 0.09 +77.78% Total Operating Expense 24.8 16.11 +53.94% 13.68 +81.29% Operating Income 11.44 6.83 +67.5% 4.1 +179.02% Net Income Before Taxes 12.26 6.91 +77.42% 4.22 +190.52% Net Income 9.15 5.09 +79.76% 3.16 +189.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.83 5.14 +71.79% 3.28 +169.21%