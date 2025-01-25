PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Q3 Results 2025:PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 103.82% & the profit increased by 189.56% YoY. Profit at ₹9.15 crore and revenue at ₹36.24 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 57.98% and the profit increased by 79.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2% q-o-q & increased by 30.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 67.5% q-o-q & increased by 179.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.83 for Q3 which increased by 169.21% Y-o-Y.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has delivered -0.9% return in the last 1 week, 95.61% return in last 6 months and 7.69% YTD return.
Currently the PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery has a market cap of ₹1471.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1516.75 & ₹438.5 respectively.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36.24
|22.94
|+57.98%
|17.78
|+103.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.51
|0.5
|+2%
|0.39
|+30.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.11
|+45.45%
|0.09
|+77.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.8
|16.11
|+53.94%
|13.68
|+81.29%
|Operating Income
|11.44
|6.83
|+67.5%
|4.1
|+179.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.26
|6.91
|+77.42%
|4.22
|+190.52%
|Net Income
|9.15
|5.09
|+79.76%
|3.16
|+189.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.83
|5.14
|+71.79%
|3.28
|+169.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
